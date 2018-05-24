Scottsdale teens win international leadership scholarships

The Scottsdale Sister Cities Association has awarded scholarships to a pair of graduating seniors for their international leadership.

Kyle Chabrier has been a student member of the Chaparral High School International Club since his freshman year, serving as its co-president during his final two years. He also served as a youth ambassador, representing Chaparral, Scottsdale and Arizona in 2015 to Marrakech, Morocco.

During his freshman year at Chaparral, he recognized that the International Club needed a boost. As a sophomore, he joined with a fellow student to revitalize the club.

“Working closely with a new faculty adviser, the club became vibrant and exciting under his leadership,” according to a release announcing the scholarships.

He will attend Suffolk University where he plans to study abroad his sophomore year.

Molly Opheim has been a member of her International Club for three years.

“Her interest in international awareness and know-how was inspired by her selection as a youth ambassador to Alamos, Mexico during her sophomore year. On the trip she learned a lot about leadership,” the release stated.

In her sophomore at Desert Mountain High School she also became concerned about the guidance the club was receiving and, as a junior, invited other students to join with her in working with a faculty adviser. “The International Club has flourished the past two years,” the release stated.

She applied for and was accepted as a youth ambassador and student leader of a trip to Marrakech, Morocco in 2017. She will use her scholarship to help pay for attending Mount Royal University in Calgary, Alberta.

“As youth ambassadors, both students were responsible for creating goodwill and better understanding with the young people and their parents in very culturally different countries,” the release stated. “They experienced these foreign cultures by living in the homes of hosting students and their families. And while living there and visiting schools, they acquainted the people with ‘real Americans’ and conquered stereotypes that exist about the U.S.A.”

Both students served as members of the Junior Board of Scottsdale Sister Cities during their high school years.

Scottsdale Sister Cities Association is charged by the city of Scottsdale to manage its sister city program. The purpose of having sister cities is to build bridges of friendship and understanding between Scottsdale and the people of its international sister cities.

