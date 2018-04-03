Scottsdale Unified School District adds new POS system to nutrition services

The Scottsdale Unified School District Nutrition Services Department is installing a new point-of-sale system following approval from the local school board.
On March 20, the Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board approved on consent a request for proposal to purchase a nutrition services point-of-sale system.
The three selected vendors are: Meal Plus, PrimeroEdge and Titan School Solutions, according to a Governing Board agenda.
“The purpose of the Request for Proposal was to obtain a qualified vendor(s) nutrition services point-of-sale system to replace the outdated system currently in place from 2002,” the agenda item submitted by Patti Bilbrey, director of nutrition services and wellness, states.
“The dollar amount that SUSD Nutrition Services intends on spending, based on the modules we will implement in the short term, will run approximately $30,000/year for subscription/support costs.”
In addition, first-year costs will include an additional data and system set up fee, as well as training costs that will add an additional $10,000.
The new system is said to include various modules such as point of service, inventory, purchasing, menu planning and account receivables and payables, but not all modules will be utilized at this time, Ms. Bilbrey states.
The local Governing Board approved the issuance of the RFP in March 2017, the agenda states. A notice of solicitation was sent out to 196 vendors from the bidders list in December. After scoring was complete, it was determined that three vendors should be awarded based upon final scores, the agenda stated.
The nutrition services department has budgeted for this expense and funds are available through its 510 food service account, the agenda states.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.