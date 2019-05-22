Scottsdale’s Cochrane receives place on Fulbright Summer Institute

Kylie Cochrane receives a place on a Fulbright Summer Institute to study at the University of Bristol in the UK. (Submitted photo)

Scottsdale native Kylie Cochrane has received a place on a Fulbright Summer Institute to study at the University of Bristol.

Considered among the “most prestigious and selective summer scholarship programmes” operating worldwide.

Ms. Cochrane has been selected by the US-UK Fulbright Commission to experience the United Kingdom on a four-week summer program at The University of Bristol, studying arts, activism, and social justice, according to a press release.

In this summer institute, she will investigate how literature, music, visual arts, poetry, storytelling, dance, philosophy and critical social theories have shaped movements for social justice across the globe, giving attention to racial justice and the legacies of slavery, the release said.

In a prepared statement, Ms. Cochrane said she is ecstatic and honored to attend the Fulbright Summer Institute at The University of Bristol to study the intersection between arts, activism and social justice.

“During the Fulbright Summer Institute, I am looking forward to exposing myself to the perspectives of others, challenging myself as a journalist, and satisfying my quench for additional knowledge. I am also eager to cultivate universal techniques of critical analysis, research, and cultural understanding that I can apply to the rest of my personal and professional career trajectory. Gaining world-class experience, wisdom and cultural insight from the new places I will be so fortunate to visit during the Fulbright Summer Institute will also broaden my knowledge base, and forever change me as a person,” said the journalism major and public policy minor.

The Summer Institutes form part of the US-UK Fulbright Commission’s work to promote leadership, learning and empathy between nations through educational exchange, according to the release.

Participants are selected through a rigorous application and interview process that includes the candidates’ at academic excellence, a range of extracurricular and community activities, demonstrated ambassadorial skills, and a plan to give back to the recipient’s home country upon return, the release added.

