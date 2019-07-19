SMoW announces its new 2019-2020 Academic Program for students

Docent David Schweers of Scottsdale tells the story of the Lewis and Clark expedition to second grade students during a tour of the Smithsonian Affiliate museum. (Special to the Independent)

Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West welcomes students and homeschoolers on field trip visits to see the west from a new perspective while learning about where they live.

SMoW announces its new 2019-2020 Academic Program that has engaging in-gallery learning experiences for students in grades 3 through 6 with field trip opportunities designed to complement in-classroom education, according to a press release.

From topics including Sustainability in the Desert, History of the American West and the Five Cs of Arizona, among others, educational field trip needs have been developed for thousands of students and homeschoolers since opening in 2015, the release noted.

This year, more local educators, students and homeschool families will be introduced to the unique storytelling and hands-on activities “that make learning at SMoW a fun and culturally engaging experience,” the release said.

SMoW’s six themed areas for its 2019-2020 Academic Program:

Sustainability – Meeting today’s needs without compromising those of future generations is an important and relevant conversation as SMoW’s building is Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold Certified, demonstrating the museum’s commitment to healthier spaces to reduce stress on the environment. Students will encounter sustainable elements of design, landscape and architecture, while learning about “green” principles.

An Introduction to the American West – Students learn how the natural resources, wildlife and diverse civilizations of the American west came together to shape livelihoods such as ranching, influence art and culture, and create opportunity for a growing nation. This overview includes an emphasis on the story of the American bison, the largest mammal to roam the plains, and offers students a chance to meet a life-size model, dubbed “SMoW.”

The Oregon Trail and Westward Expansion – Students will hear the stories of courage, perseverance, resilience and hope that were essential to heading west and the quest for a better life. They will experience the journey of the Lewis and Clark Expedition through interpretive activities that blend objects and storytelling into a portrayal of the adventures and challenges faced by the expedition team.

Moments in Arizona History – Highlights of Arizona’s historic events as depicted in a series of paintings created by artist Bill Ahrendt, provide the framework for compelling storytelling and enables students to discover the key events and personalities that shaped the Grand Canyon state.

The Five Cs of Arizona – Students learn about the role copper, cattle, cotton, citrus and climate played in the state’s development. Exploring the influence and impact of the Five Cs will also challenge students to consider how to possibly revise this list to reflect today’s Arizona.

Spanish and Mexican Influences in Arizona – The Vaquero (Spanish cowboy) tradition helped shape the ranching industry in Arizona. Students learn how cowboy skills and culture evolved from these horsemen and gain an appreciation for life in the saddle as they experience roping and other skills. Stories about the life of missionary and explorer Father Kino offer additional links to early Spanish culture and the historic impact on the region.

