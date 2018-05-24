Sonoran Trails eighth-graders come up big in national test

Twenty-eight of the 32 eighth-graders in the Spanish Immersion class at the Sonoran Trails Middle School received gold, silver or bronze recognition on the National Spanish Exam.

The exam, taken by more than 150,000 students nationwide, assesses student achievement and performance across the areas of Spanish vocabulary, grammar, reading and listening, according a release from the Cave Creek Unified School District.

In Arizona rankings, the eighth-grade Spanish Immersion students in CCUSD captured first, third and fourth competing at Level 2 Spanish, usually taken in the third year of high school.

“These students began the Spanish Immersion program at Desert Willow Elementary School in kindergarten, spending half of their school day in Spanish and the other half in English,” the release stated. “Through this type of programming, young children are able to develop high levels of proficiency in English and another language, which will serve them well as they enter the global economy.”

