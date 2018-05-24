Sonoran Trails eighth-graders come up big in national test

May 24th, 2018 Comments:

Sonoran Trails Middle School students scored high marks on the 2018 National Spanish Exam. (Submitted photo)

Twenty-eight of the 32 eighth-graders in the Spanish Immersion class at the Sonoran Trails Middle School received gold, silver or bronze recognition on the National Spanish Exam.

The exam, taken by more than 150,000 students nationwide, assesses student achievement and performance across the areas of Spanish vocabulary, grammar, reading and listening, according a release from the Cave Creek Unified School District.

In Arizona rankings, the eighth-grade Spanish Immersion students in CCUSD captured first, third and fourth competing at Level 2 Spanish, usually taken in the third year of high school.

“These students began the Spanish Immersion program at Desert Willow Elementary School in kindergarten, spending half of their school day in Spanish and the other half in English,” the release stated. “Through this type of programming, young children are able to develop high levels of proficiency in English and another language, which will serve them well as they enter the global economy.”

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.

Tags: , ,

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie