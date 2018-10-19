Spelling bee in Scottsdale open to ages 13 on up

Partners in Education will conduct its 7th annual Desert Foothills Community Spelling Bee in support of local teachers and students on Thursday, Nov. 1.
Event sponsors state “contestants ages 13 to 100-plus” are invited to compete as part of three-person teams at the Cactus Shadows Fine Arts Center, 33606 N. 60th St., Scottsdale.
Awards will go to the Champion Round Winner, Round Winners, Best Costumed Team and Most Creative Team Name. The winning team members will have their names inscribed on the Paul “Buzz” Schilling trophy and be awarded a prize package.
The Desert Foothills Community Spelling Bee was conceived by Partners In Education, a program of the Foothills Community Foundation, to raise money to support local students and teachers, according to a release.
“PIE promotes excellence in education through three distinct programs: Teacher Vision Grants, Save One Student Scholarships and Robotics Clubs,” the release stated. “PIE’s mission is to encourage innovative learning opportunities in the arts, communication, information technology and the environment for students regardless of financial means.”
The cost to participate in the spelling bee is $100 per person or $300 for a team of three. PIE will place individuals on three-member teams if they enter individually, according to the release. Participants should arrive 4:30 p.m. the day of the event; spectators at 6 p.m.
Sponsorships from local businesses and individuals also are welcome. Sponsorship money can go toward a speller, a team, a preliminary qualifying round or the championship round.
For more information: azfcf.org and click on Partners in Education or call Chris Winger, 480-488-1090.
