Spirited Greek mythology tale featured in Oct. 19-27 theatre production

Argonautika, an adaptation of the Greek mythology story of Jason and the Argonauts, will be the fall theatre production from Scottsdale Community College’s School of Film+Theatre.

The play is open to the public and free to attend with an Eventbrite reservation at argonautika-ssft.eventbrite.com. It is not suitable for children.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, 20 and 26; and 2 p.m. Oct. 20 and 27 at the Performing Arts Center, 9000 E. Chaparral Road in Scottsdale. For more information, call 480-423-6356.

Written by Mary Zimmerman, the play transforms Greek mythology into an array of daunting challenges as Jason’s crew embarks on their first voyage of the world, according to a release.

The journey illustrates the unpredictability, inspiring and overwhelming breadth of emotion from the characters along with lessons on failure and loss with bursts of humor and fantastical creatures.

The student cast is led by guest director Christy Montour-Larson, who was recently named Top Director by Westworld Magazine, 5280 Magazine and CBS4 Denver.

“I love the play because it is both an epic adventure and a love story, something that isn’t too common,” Ms. Montour-Larson said in the release.

The play asks the oldest questions in the world: who are we and why are we here? Is our destiny shaped by the gods or free will?

“Argonautika uses storytelling techniques that go back to antiquity yet are still vital to us today,” Ms. Montour-Larson said in the release. “The play requires us to use our imaginations to solve some of the puzzles.”

