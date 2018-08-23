Students attend Scottsdale Oak Learning Academy as Navajo fire damage is assessed

Navajo Elementary School students are resuming studies at Oak Learning Academy in Scottsdale for an undetermined amount of time following an overnight fire at their campus.

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 22, Scottsdale, Tempe, Phoenix and Mesa fire crews responded to what fire officials say was an isolated fire originating in a storage room at Navajo Elementary School, 4525 N. Granite Reef Road.

School was closed on Aug. 22, and students returned to classes on Aug. 23 at a nearby school, Oak Learning Academy, 7501 E. Oak Street, which is about three miles away.

Scottsdale Unified School District officials say there is no timeline for how long the students will be at Oak Learning Academy.

According to SUSD, new school hours will be 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and students who ride the bus should be at their normal bus stops at the normal times to be driven to the Oak campus.

Students who ride the bus will be getting home later in the afternoon due to the new dismissal time, SUSD officials say.

Students in Title 1 preschool and PANDA preschool programs are not operating on Aug. 23. Students of those programs will be moved to other schools and will resume their programs on Friday at new locations, school officials say.

Lunch service will be offered at Oak for the Navajo Elementary students.

A thorough assessment is expected to be performed at the Navajo campus in the coming days to determine the exact extent of the damage the fire created, school officials say.

“Teachers and staff of Navajo and of the school district worked all day today on the logistics of the move,” SUSD Communications Specialists Nancy Norman said in an email. “They will be back at it early tomorrow morning to ensure that the day goes smoothly and that the quality education SUSD is known for continues with as little interruption as possible.”

“Lastly, let me also just say that the offers of help Navajo has received today from other schools in the district and from PTOs, parents and community members has been heartwarming and overwhelmingly generous. We are extremely grateful for the outpouring of support!”

Northeast Valley News Services Editor Melissa Fittro can be e-mailed at mfittro@newszap.com or can be followed on Twitter at twitter.com/melissafittro.