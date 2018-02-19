Students from Cave Creek Schools win at ASU Confucius Institute Video Competition

Sonoran Trails Middle School and Cactus Shadows High School of the Cave Creek Unified School District had students receive awards from the Arizona State University Confucius Institute Video Competition.
Sophia Barnedo, Matthew Herbert and Emily Young of Sonoran Trails all earned an “outstanding” recognition for their video. Abigail Nosan, Holly Becka and Sienna Kloss earned the same recognition for their video, according to a press release.
“We are honored to receive these awards, but the true reward is watching our students gain confidence and proficiency in speaking a second language – a skill that will serve them for a lifetime,” Sonoran Trails Principal Bill Dolezal said in a prepared statement.
The eighth grade students from Sonoran Trails made a video about an arrogant boy who disrespects his teacher, and gets assigned extra homework. Being rebellious, he decides to ignore it for the rest of the day but is haunted by his bad decisions, a release states.
For the high school students, their video “Our Chinese Academics & Extra Curriculum” featured avatars students created to represent themselves and have an “animated” discussion about their likes and dislikes at school.
The six students were chosen from over 80 entries in the 7-12 grade competition for being Novice Learners of Mandarin.
“Our students continue to amaze me with their abilities and talents when it comes to language acquisition,” Dr. Steve Bebee, principal of CSHS said in a prepared statement. “We congratulate our students and their accomplishments and for winning his award.”
The ASU Confucius Institute hosts the Student Video Competition to encourage students to use Chinese to express their Chinese-learning journeys and love for learning Chinese through producing a video in Chinese.
Students in grade 7-12 enrolled in a Chinese language class in Arizona schools were encouraged to participate in this contest. ASU’s Video Academy Award Ceremony was Saturday, Feb. 3.
