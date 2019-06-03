Summer STEM program Camp Invention comes to Scottsdale

Laguna Elementary, 10475 E. Lakeview Drive, will host Camp Invention for K-6. (file photo)

Camp Invention, nonprofit summer enrichment camp program will be held at Scottsdale’s Laguna Elementary School, June 10-14.

Camp Invention, a nationally-recognized program, has hands-on activities promoting science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) learning, according to a press release.

The camp helps build student confidence, leadership, perseverance, resourcefulness and problem-solving skills; and encourages entrepreneurship.

Summer STEM Camp Invention attendees participate in hands-on activities. (File photo)

The summer camp, encouraging students to become future Innovators, focuses on creativity, innovation, real-world problem solving and the spirit of invention through hands-on programming.

Children entering kindergarten through sixth grade explore science, technology, engineering and mathematics curriculum inspired by some of the “world’s greatest inventors,” the release said.

Hands-on activities include:

Innovation Force: Campers team up with the Innovation Force (NIHF Inductees as superheroes) to battle the evil Plagiarizer, a supervillain planning to steal the world’s greatest ideas. As children create a device to retrieve the stolen ideas, they learn about the importance of intellectual property and the U.S. patent system.

Deep Sea Mystery: Children embark on a research adventure at sea to excavate fossils. Using lessons and advice from NIHF Inductees, they invent island-survival tools and underwater equipment.

Farm Tech: Campers are tasked to manage their own farm as they learn the basics of running a business. With the assistance of the Bot-ANN-E robot, they learn fundamental coding techniques to maximize their time and profits. Children also are introduced to DNA syntheses, where they perform a mock experiment to check the health of their newly purchased livestock.

DIY Orbot: The children will explore frequency, circuit boards, motors and gears as they use real tools to reverse engineer a remote-control robot. Throughout the week, campers will adapt their DIY Orbot to perform increasingly challenging tasks.

Since 1990, the education programs have served more than 1.5 million children, and 170,000 teachers and Leadership Interns. Regional program sponsors include the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Army Educational Outreach Program, APS Foundation, Inc. and The Charro Foundation, according to the release.

Visit invent.org/camp.

