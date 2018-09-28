Summit in Scottsdale seeks to empower youth entrepreneurs

The CO+HOOTS Foundation will conduct its fourth Youth Changemaker Summit the weekend of Oct. 26 in Scottsdale.

The event will provide opportunities and resources to youth entrepreneurs that traditionally are not accessible, according to a release.

Built off the Startup Weekend model, the event meets “the educational and experiential needs of students interested in entrepreneurship,” stated the release from the foundation, the nonprofit arm of the Phoenix coworking community CO+HOOTS.

It will bring together industry experts, volunteers and community leaders to assist students during the event at 1915@SkySong, 1475 N. Scottsdale Road.

“Through this event, CO+HOOTS Foundation will introduce Scottsdale’s youth to the Valley’s entrepreneurial community, providing an opportunity to learn, innovate and solve problems they identify in their home communities,” the release stated.

Some Valley startup companies and small businesses will collaborate with CO+HOOTS Foundation throughout the weekend event, including Isos Technologies, CO+HOOTS, Xclusive Enterprises LLC and Employers Council, organizers stated.

Since the nonprofit first played host to the event in 2016, 15 communities and 500 students have been reached, according to the release.

“To create the Arizona we want, we must empower all students to build solutions to the problems they experience in their home communities,” CO+HOOTS Foundation Executive Director Lisa Glenn stated. “The startup community should be open to all individuals, regardless of race, gender or age. We want to bring Phoenix an event that reflects and supports that.”

For free tickets: ycmsummit.com.

