SUSD approves pre-construction contract, RFQ for Hohokam project

Hohokam Elementary School is being reconsidered for improvements. (file photo)

Hohokam Elementary School’s bond project can move forward after the Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board approved a request for proposal and a pre-construction services contract.

Chasse Building Team garnered the board’s approval to move forward with pre-construction service not to exceed $120,000. This approval came at the June 25 meeting at Coronado High School, 7501 E. Virginia Ave.

Hohokam, 8451 E. Oak St., is one of several projects that the district has undertaken following a 2016 voter-approved $229 million bond. The bond had funds earmarked to remedy some of the district’s failing infrastructure.

SUSD General Counsel Michelle Marshall presented two separate items for approval. The first was the awarding of the RFQ and the second was the contract for pre-construction services.

The district solicited a construction manager at risk as the alternative project delivery method for the school, according to a staff report to the board. SUSD issued the RFQ on May 16 and received four submissions on June 3.

The District Evaluation Committee evaluated the proposals and conducted interviews with the companies. It then unanimously recommended awarding Chasse Building Team.

The committee consisted of Charles Rantala, Hohokam principal; Wade Woodruff, licensed contractor; Mark Davenport, SPS+ licensed architect; Jeff Gadd, interim chief financial officer; and Dennis Roehler, district director of facilities.

The district then entered into verbal negotiations with Chasse Building Team. The two negotiated to a 0.6% pre-construction fee of the estimated $20 million construction cost of the project. This works out to the not-to-exceed amount of $120,000.

The contract addresses construction service if the board approves a guaranteed maximum price, which Chasse Building Team will submit.

The Governing Board also approved, at a May 14 meeting, architectural services for the project, selecting SPS+ to do a feasibility study. This study would determine whether Hohokam will undergo a remodel or a rebuild.

While Hohokam construction is underway, there are plans to move students to Yavapai Elementary School, 701 N. Miller Road.

Other potential projects include Kiva and Pueblo elementary schools, though a split Governing Board declined to officially designate the schools, tabling the decision.

