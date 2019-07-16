SUSD Governing Board adopts 2019-20 budget

The Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board (File photo)

The Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board has unanimously approved a $196,873,999 budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year that began July 1.

The approval came at the board’s June 25 meeting at Coronado High School, 7501 E. Virginia Ave.

The budget, a press release claims, reflects a commitment to positively impact student achievement and focuses funding toward student wellness and safety.

The budget includes a 5% salary increase for teachers, marking the third straight year of increases in support of Gov. Doug Ducey’s 20% by 2020 Plan.

The district also absorbed an increase in employee healthcare premiums so raises would not be reduced or, in some cases, negated.

In his presentation to the Governing Board, interim Chief Financial Officer Jeff Gadd said the approximate 5% rise in property valuations over the past year is good news for taxpayers.

“We have one of the lowest rates on a unified school district basis, if not one of the lowest rates in Maricopa County,” Mr. Gadd said.

The approved 2019-20 fiscal year budget seeks to direct as much money as possible to classrooms while preserving the better-than-state average student-to-counselor ratio, psychologist positions and school nurses, a release states.

The district also participates in intergovernmental agreements with the cities of Scottsdale and Phoenix to provide school resource officers on-site at SUSD middle and high schools.

In addition to these student-focused health, wellness and safety priorities, SUSD will enhance technology resources for students to ensure they are learning on current devices and software.

The 2019-20 budget approval comes as the district received positive news from Moody’s Investor Services and Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings.

Both financial rating agencies assigned SUSD updated credit analyses. Moody’s Aa1 stable rating reflects a “stable outlook” and “expectations that the district’s financial position will remain sound,” along with strong financial controls.

At the same time, Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings’ credit review of SUSD General Obligation 2019c series bonds resulted in a new rating of ‘AA/Stable,’ while affirming the long-term credit outlook for the District as ‘AA/Stable.’

The Scottsdale Unified School District serves 23,000 students across 29 campuses. Approximately 240,476 people reside within its boundaries.

The district’s academic, arts and athletic programs draw students from Phoenix, Paradise Valley, Fountain Hills, Tempe and Scottsdale.

