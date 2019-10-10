SUSD Governing Board approves $126K STEAM accreditation funding

Laguna Elementary, 10475 E. Lakeview Drive, is one of two STEAM schools. (file photo)

Scottsdale Unified School District’s two STEAM — Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math — schools received approval from the Governing Board to pursue accreditation.

The Board voted on Oct. 1 to approve $126,000 in funding to contract with Discovery Ed services to support the goal of accreditation, which is a three-year process of providing professional development for teachers and STEAM-focused digital content for Laguna Elementary and Navajo Elementary students.

Developing skills to understand processes, problem solve, collaborate, pursue innovation and cultivate perseverance are examples of ways the STEAM focus helps students, according to a press release.

Additional resources to teachers and students through a partnership with Discovery Education, an “award-winning” cutting-edge, web-based, interdisciplinary K-8 software called STEM Connect will provide students an “easy-to-follow educational experience” with real-world challenges, career connections and hands-on activities.

“In order to provide students with an increased level of rigor in their education, I have long believed that teachers need increased rigor in their professional development,” said Brooke Williams, Laguna Elementary School principal, in a prepared statement.

“As we develop the skills of our teachers to delivery inquiry-based instruction, we also raise the quality of instruction for students.”

“This program allows us to further the STEAM focus we already have in place,” said Navajo Elementary Principal Matt Patzlaff in a prepared statement.

“STEAM is not a program; rather it is a daily focus that we have integrated in all classrooms, in all subjects and lessons, every day. This allows us to anchor content with real-world applications.”

Principals Williams and Patzlaff “aim to engage students, inspire lifelong learning and set students up for success in the economy of the future through their STEAM-focused schools,” the report said.

For more information on each school, visit susd.org/Navajo; and susd.org/Laguna.

