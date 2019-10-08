SUSD sticks with McPherson & Jacobson in superintendent search

Scottsdale Unified School District board members Barbara Perleberg, Allyson Beckham and Patty Beckman. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

McPherson & Jacobson will return to aid in the Scottsdale Unified School District superintendent search as the Governing Board unanimously approved its retention.

The district originally selected McPherson & Jacobson, a Nebraska-based executive recruitment and development firm, last year through a request for quotes process to conduct a superintendent search. The board suspended the search last December after it was not satisfied with the candidates the firm brought forward.

McPherson & Jacobson returns after the board rendered a unanimous decision at its Oct. 1 special meeting. The firm will conduct its search using the remaining $15,353.60 of its original $36,900 contract.

SUSD Superintendent John Kriekard (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

Board Vice President Allyson Beckham said she spoke with Dr. Steve Joel, a member of the firm’s board of directors, about the district’s past experiences and what the firm would do differently.

She said she did not see much of a difference returning to McPherson & Jacobson and felt better about communication after speaking with Dr. Joel. She also said the firm already completed a lot of preliminary work last year.

“I am hopeful and optimistic that the individuals, which would be the three of us [board members Sandy Kravetz and Barbara Perleberg], and the individuals in McPherson & Jacobson and Dr. Joel would really look at our past experiences,” she said.

“Maybe we will assess some of the lessons learned and we will use some of those lessons to do a better job of communicating so we can have an end result where we will have qualified candidates that will really fit this district.”

Both Ms. Kravetz and Ms. Perleberg said during their conversations with Dr. Joel they believed he had a better understanding of what the district was seeking in a superintendent.

“This district has used several, I don’t know if it’s many or several, search firms,” Ms. Kravetz said.

“I don’t know if there is much difference between services that they provide so it’s basically it’s a personality, a question if there is a personality fit.”

McPherson & Jacobson communicated to SUSD Superintendent Dr. John Kriekard that for the remaining balance of the contract, the firm will conduct two community meetings; work with the board on its criteria; and work with the board on a timeline for hiring the next superintendent.

Dr. Kriekard said the firm will also bring potential applicants forward for recommendation and follow through until the final selection.

Ms. Beckham requested Dr. Joel be the one to take the lead on the search this time around, saying it “would not be acceptable” to her to have any other consultant.

Dr. Kriekard is on contract with the district until the end of the school year. He has been in his post since May of 2018, receiving numerous extensions since then.

