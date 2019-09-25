SUSD study reveals Mohave Middle School is nearly full

Scottsdale Unified School District board members Barbara Perleberg, Allyson Beckham and Patty Beckman. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

An excess capacity study of the Saguaro Learning Community revealed all five schools are under capacity, providing the Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board with context for future decisions.

Dr. Ibi Haghighat, assistant superintendent of elementary education, and Dr. Milissa Sackos, assistant superintendent of secondary education, presented the findings to the board at the Sept. 17 meeting.

Program capacity, according to the presentation, is the number of students accommodated in each classroom without significant physical alterations. The district defines a standard classroom as 750 square feet.

Rooms not included in the capacity study include office spaces, library, workrooms, bookstores, computer labs, cafeteria, rooms less than 750 square feet, English Language Learner instruction rooms, special education classes and athletic spaces.

The purpose of this study is to provide an estimate of excess capacity. This information will provide the superintendent the chance to estimate any reduction in capacity at each school, grade level or program, according to a district policy under the Open Enrollment section.

The study yielded the following results as of Sept. 6:

Kiva Elementary School: 234 excess capacity with 574 students attending a school with a program capacity of 808;

Navajo Elementary School: 221 excess capacity with 369 students attending a school with a program capacity of 590;

Pueblo Elementary School: 286 excess capacity with 533 students attending a school with a program capacity of 819;

Mohave Middle School: 20 excess capacity with 905 students attending a school with a program capacity of 925; and

Saguaro High School: 523 excess capacity with 1,289 students attending a school with a program capacity of 1,812.

Saguaro High School is at 6250 N. 82nd St. (Independent Newsmedia/Josh Martinez)

The findings noted Navajo has an additional building that is not intended for classrooms but if that purpose changes, the school’s capacity will increase. Navajo is undergoing renovation after a fire on Aug. 22, 2018 hindered the campus at 4525 N. Granite Reef Road, which was the subject of the study.

The process used to calculate program capacity differs from elementary to secondary schools.

For elementary, program capacity is calculated by the staffing standard for each grade multiplied by the number of sections at the grade level.

For secondary, district officials multiply the physical capacity by 0.85. The 85% factor accounts for teachers’ preparation periods.

Board President Patty Beckman said these numbers shouldn’t be the only factor in deciding the capacity of school. She asked the board and others to consider additional stressors, such as parking and lunch periods, as a school nears capacity.

“As we move forward into discussing that open enrollment policy, etc., those are areas I’d like to keep in mind because this is completely separate issue defining the program capacity for a school other than open enrollment and allowable enrollment in a school,” she said.

Dr. Haghighat said based on the results, all schools can continue to welcome in students though the schools will address requests based on availability.

Dr. Haghighat pointed to Pueblo’s dual language program as one that keeps enrollment at the school lower since students can only join the program at specific points. She said the board should consider options such as a K-8 dual language school to provide continuity within the program.

Kiva’s population has grown over the past three years, causing Dr. Haghighat to say it’s important for the board to consider the school for the next bond project.

SUSD Superintendent Dr. John Kriekard said he plans to bring forth a recommendation on a Kiva project at the Governing Board’s next meeting.

Regarding Navajo, Dr. Haghighat said the school is at a disadvantage because of the fire. The district plans to evaluate enrollment as part of the Growth Plan Commitment, which specifies if a school doesn’t hit a specific number in enrollment, the board may take action with consolidation.

Navajo students are at 7501 E. Oak St. while the renovation is ongoing. Dr. Haghighat recommended the board allow Navajo to grow its STEAM program on its new campus for a year to get a better understanding of whether the school can sustain itself.

Dr. Haghighat said while this and future studies are done to meet the December deadline, district officials do plan to use the numbers in potential marketing strategies in the future.

Board Vice President Allyson Beckham said she doesn’t want to see this information go to waste since what stood out to her was there was significant excess capacity at Saguaro but not at Mohave.

“I would like to see, maybe in the future, a written plan of how are we going to be growing this complex yet we don’t have the room in our middle school to grow to the growth we have in our high school,” she said.

The district will continue these studies in the other four complexes and will finish by December.

News Services Reporter Josh Martinez can be contacted at jmartinez@newszap.com or at 623-445-2738