SUSD Tabs New Principals for Desert Canyon, Copper Ridge

New principals will take over at two schools in the northern reaches of the Scottsdale Unified School District next school year.

Robert Akhbari, assistant principal of Cheyenne Traditional School for the past six years, will become principal of Desert Canyon Middle School. Tim Eyerman, who is new to SUSD, is Copper Ridge School’s next leader.

Robert Akhbari

Mr. Akhbari brings experience from all grade levels to his post at Desert Canyon, according to a press release.

He began his 13-year SUSD career at Saguaro High School in 2006 as assistant principal. From there, he moved to nearby Kiva Elementary School, where he served as assistant principal from 2010-13.

He has been involved in all aspects of school operations at his previous posts, from student testing, achievement and discipline, to emergency response planning, gifted programs and special education.

Mr. Akhbari says he is looking forward to joining the Mountain Lion community.

“In the interactions I have had so far with staff and parents, it is clear to me that DCMS is that special place, where everyone cares about the school’s collective success,” he said in a prepared statement.

Mr. Akhbari received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Labor Studies from Queens College, City University of New York and his Master of Arts in Education in Curriculum and Instruction from Ottawa University.

DCMS, 10203 E. McDowell Mountain Ranch Road, is home to more than 500 students in grades 6-8 and is part of the Desert Mountain Learning Community.

Tim Eyerman

Four miles up the road, Mr. Eyerman is the new principal of Pre-K to eighth grade Copper Ridge. He succeeds Lindsay Stollar Slover, who will join the district office, a release states.

Mr. Eyerman taught at Phoenix’s Isaac Middle School for three years, the first two through the national Teach for America program.

He then moved to Phoenix Collegiate Academy, now part of the ASU Prep Academy network of schools, before joining BASIS.ed in Phoenix and Washington, D.C.

At BASIS.ed, Mr. Eyerman headed up its grades 6–12 Phoenix school from 2012-14 before going to the nation’s capital to run its grades 5–12 school from 2014-17.

During both postings, he had the title of Senior Director of Charter School Advocacy for the BASIS.ed organization.

“Over the past 12 years I have endeavored to make a difference in American education and I am eager to provide educational excellence daily for all Copper Ridge students,” Mr. Eyerman said in a prepared statement.

The new Copper Ridge leader says he is grateful for the opportunity to join the Trailblazer community.

“I look forward to meeting all the amazing teachers, students and families over the coming weeks, and cannot wait to start what will, no doubt, be a marvelous school year,” he said.

Mr. Eyerman majored in history and Latin at Allegheny College in Pennsylvania, received his master’s degree in secondary education from Arizona State University and a second master’s in administration and supervision from the University of Phoenix.

Copper Ridge, with its more than 650 students, is part of SUSD’S Chaparral Learning Community.

SUSD Superintendent Dr. John Kriekard says he believes both new principals are a good fit for their new communities.

“Everything these experienced school leaders have accomplished to this point has prepared them for their new roles,” Dr. Kriekard said. “I have the utmost confidence in their leadership.”

