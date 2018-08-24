Teachers at Cave Creek’s Desert Sun Academy win $500 recognition cards

Desert Sun Academy of the Cave Creek Unified School District has announced that several of its teachers have won the Arizona Public Services Supply My Class Awards.

Teachers Linda Fox, Danielle Michalizysen and Kristine Paul each received a $500 Visa recognition card to be used for their classrooms, according to a press release.

“We are so excited to have three winners for APS’ Supply My Class here at Desert Sun Academy,” Aaron Bagwell, principal of DSA, said in a prepared statement.

“We are moving toward providing a personalized learning environment and the financial support from APS will only allow each of these wonderful teachers the ability to enhance it for their students. Each teacher will be purchasing furniture for flexible seating for their students, along with items to help differentiate language arts and math centers.”

Supply My Class kicked off Monday, July 16 and has awarded $500 Visa recognition cards for school supplies to thousands of Arizona teachers. Winners are randomly drawn each Friday through Aug. 31.

“APS’ Supply My Class program is a huge opportunity for our teachers at the beginning of the school year when they refresh their classrooms for the new school year and purchase materials to enhance the learning of their students,” Superintendent Debbi Burdick said in a prepared statement.

”Thank you, APS, for recognizing the need and donating much needed classroom dollars.”

