Valley of the Sun JCC opens registration for afterschool programs

Afterschool program registration opens at The J. (Submitted photo)

The Valley of the Sun JCC is now registering for its afterschool programs including Club J, enrichment classes, sports, swimming and more.

With fully-licensed, quality programs led by professional staff and low staff-to-child ratios, the Valley of the Sun JCC has begun registration for its Club J afterschool and enrichment programs, according to a press release, detailing how Club J serves grades K-4 with age-appropriate activities.

Enrichment classes are open to the community and include various options for any child’s interests including cooking, sports, science, LEGOSTM, performance and more, the release said.

“While some programs ‘babysit’ your children after school, Club J provides a truly interactive, enriching, fun program where kids create friendships and memories to last a lifetime,” said Tami Simmons, senior manager of youth services, in a prepared statement.

Club J has supervised walkover from Sonoran Sky and Pardes, the release said, noting that other public, private and charter schools within a three-mile radius may be added if enough children are interested.

The J also offers youth sports leagues, youth theatre and school’s out camps, as well as swim club, team, lessons and youth water polo.

The variety of programs along with a safe, fun environment make The J a welcoming place to be after school, regardless of faith, background or ability, the release added.

Visit: vosjcc.org/afterschool.

