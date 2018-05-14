Work progresses on Montessori school in Scottsdale

An August opening is planned for the Montessori Children’s House of Scottsdale at the Congregational Church of the Valley, 12001 E. Shea Blvd.
It will be owned and operated by Kathy and Tommy Andrews, who founded the Evergreen Montessori School in Evergreen, Colo. That school is celebrating its 40th year of operation.
Mrs. Andrews has spent 40 years educating young people, at home as a mother of three daughters, in the classroom as a Montessori teacher and in workshops giving training in teaching early reading techniques, according to a release.
Most recently she was the founder and coordinator of Phoenix Reads, a not-for-profit organization that partnered with Discover Books to distribute free books to children who are economically challenged.
Mr. Andrews has business experience leading both public and private companies. He is executive vice president of corporate development for Scottsdale-based Engenavis Inc.
“Tommy and I have loved combining our skills and opening schools together,” Mrs. Andrews stated. “We both felt there was a niche for a Montessori-based program that could serve Scottsdale families where children experience the Montessori Method in the way Maria Montessori envisioned, in a stimulating, home-like setting.”
Mrs. Andrews said the school “will be one classroom – a unique and intimate preschool experience that meets the needs of the whole child, mind, body and spirit. It will provide 3- 5-year-old children with an opportunity to explore a resource rich, learning environment with the gentle guidance of a caring staff.”
Heading the classroom will be lead teacher Milena Šmalc, who has been an educator for more than 30 years, most recently as the lead teacher at the Maria Montessori Preschool affiliated with the Fountain Hills Charter School, the release stated.
The school will operate 8 a.m.-3 p.m. August-May and follow the Scottsdale Unified School District calendar, according to the release. For more: MontessoriScottsdale.com or call 480-401-1118
