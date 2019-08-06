Yesterday’s override pays for Scottsdale Schools Chromebooks today

A view of the Chromebooks distributed to Scottsdale Unified School District students, who appear in science classrooms. (Submitted photo)

Understanding the world through science will become a more dynamic and interactive learning experience for grades 3-12 students attending Scottsdale Unified School District schools this year.

When these students enter their new science classrooms as school started Aug. 5, students encountered a brand new cart full of Chromebook laptop computers to use during class, according to a press release .

The Governing Board’s March 19 unanimous vote to approve the $2,590,504 technology purchase was greeted with spirited cheers from some very excited science teachers, district officials contend.

The 2016 technology override, which was passed by voters, provided funding for the Chromebook purchase, according to SUSD officials.

“New state science standards challenge students to learn by actively investigating phenomena, and gathering and analyzing data to build important inquiry and research skills,” explains Barb Reinert, the district’s Pre-K – Grade 12 science academic coach, in a prepared statement.

“The new Chromebooks will not only help students accomplish this , they will also help our teachers fully leverage digital resources into lesson plans to better engage students and improve learning outcomes.”

SUSD information technology staff handle the distribution of Chromebooks prior to the beginning of the school year. (Submitted photo)

The 7,560 Chromebook computers move SUSD closer to the goal of having a one-to-one ratio of students to technology devices in core classes.

“We recognize the important role that classroom technology has for our students and how increased access to it elevates the way teachers engage students,” says Debi Spaulding, SUSD’s chief systems officer.

Ms. Spaulding’s information technology team has a big job ahead, even after delivering the 210 rolling carts that house, charge and secure the 7,560 devices.

The 2019-2020 fiscal year is the first phase of a five-year plan to replace outdated computer devices at schools that are, in some cases, up to 8 years old.

