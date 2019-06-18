Allstate Agency owner Terry celebrates 5 years serving Scottsdale

Steven Terry celebrated five years as an Allstate Agency owner. (Submitted photo)

Allstate Agency owner Steven Terry recently received Allstate’s Agency Affiliation award for celebrating five years as a Scottsdale business owner.

Mr. Terry provides a variety of insurance and financial services to Scottsdale residents, according to a press release announcing his milestone this year.

He helps Scottsdale residents protect “what matters most to them” including their families, homes, cars and their lives, the release said.

“Time flies! It feels like just yesterday when we opened our doors,” said Mr. Terry in a prepared statement.

He has owned and operated the Allstate agency since June 2014. His office is at 10405 E. McDowell Mountain Ranch Road, Suite 140 in Scottsdale.

“This milestone with Allstate is very important to me. I enjoy getting to know so many families and thank everyone for supporting my business,” he said.

In addition to auto, home, life and commercial insurance, he also offers a variety of financial products, according to the release.

“Life can be unpredictable,” he said. “You never know what the future may hold. We are proud to help Scottsdale families protect their futures and look forward to many more years in the community.”

He can be reached at 480-426-9011 or at Steven.Terry@Allstate.com.

