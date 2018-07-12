Eligible nonprofits can apply for Community Impact Grants through July 22

OneAZ Credit Union and OneAZ Community Foundation are accepting applications for the 2018 Community Impact Grants Program through July 22.

Local 501(C)3 non-profit organizations are eligible to apply for the OneAZ Credit Union and OneAZ Community Foundation’s Third Annual Community Impacts Grants Program dispersing $55,000 in awarded grants, according to a press release.

Organizations do not have to be OneAZ members to be eligible. Those interested in this year’s grants can apply at oneazcu.com/grants. Submissions must be sent in before 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 22.

Applicants must complete the online application and a 500-word summary of how the grant will benefit the non-profit organization, the release noted.

“We are pleased to once again announce eligibility for our grants program,” said OneAZ Credit Union CEO Dave Doss in a prepared statement. “As a local company that has been dedicated to our members for more than 65 years, it’s important to us to give back to the community that has strongly supported us for so many years and continues to do so.”

Recipients will be awarded their grants during a special presentation at each local OneAZ Credit Union branch. OneAZ Credit Union is a local financial institution serving its members throughout the state since 1951, the release added.

For more information, visit oneazcu.com.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.