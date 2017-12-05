Fire department division chief earns prestigious security degree

John Whitney IV, Scottsdale Fire Department division chief, earns his Master of Arts Degree in Security Studies at the Naval Postgraduate School Center for Homeland Defense and Security on Dec. 15.
Mr. Whitney has served as a Division Chief since 2013 and has previously served as a Battalion Chief and Captain in Scottsdale. He previously earned a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree from Arizona State University, according to a press release. He currently resides in Tempe.
During the 18-month online and in-residence program, Mr. Whitney collaborated with homeland security officials from across the nation on policy, strategy and organizational design challenges.
He wrote a thesis titled, “Active Shooter Response: Defensive Tactics and Tactical Decision-Making for Elementary School Teachers and Staff.”
Thirty-one CHDS students earn degrees this semester. They represent a snapshot of the homeland security profession, including professionals from the fields of homeland security, emergency management, law enforcement, fire service, military and public health.
CHDS, located at the Naval Postgraduate School, is the nation’s homeland security educator, the press release stated. Master’s degree students develop critical thinking, leadership and policy skills during a rigorous 18-month program.
Each graduate completes a thesis on a current issue facing his/her jurisdiction. These theses often translate into policy and practice. The CHDS is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, National Preparedness Directorate, within the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
