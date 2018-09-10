Fountain Hills Theater extends contemporary “Jesus Christ Superstar”

Sep 10th, 2018 · by · Comments:

Fountain Hills Theater In the Mainstage Theater, 11445 N Saguaro Boulevard, is showing “Jesus Christ Superstar” through Sept. 23, featuring three rock singers from last season’s hit, “We Will Rock You.” (File photo)

Fountain Hills Theater has extended its “Jesus Christ Superstar” production through Sept. 23 due to popular demand.

The production at Fountain Hills Theater In the Mainstage Theater, 11445 N Saguaro Boulevard, offers a contemporary take on the timeless rock opera classic “Jesus Christ Superstar,” according to a press release on the musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.

Local director Peter J. Hill unites three rock singers from last season’s hit, “We Will Rock You” to portray Jesus, Judas and Mary Magdalene in the rock opera that spans more than 40 years.

“This may be the first-ever production of ‘Superstar’ to epitomize God as a part of the show.” Mr. Hill said in a prepared statement. “It may also be the only production to not use a cross on stage. We are not making any religious or political statements; our stage is just too small! But FHT’s resourceful designers have found a creative and inspired solution.”

“Jesus Christ Superstar” is a timeless work set against the backdrop of “an extraordinary and universally-known series of events but seen, unusually, through the eyes of Judas Iscariot,” the release said, encouraging people to see the show for the first time or relive the rock classic with featured hits “Hosanna,” “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” and “Superstar.”

Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays; and 2 p.m. on Sundays. There will be no show on Thursday, Sept. 20, the release noted.

For ticket information, visit fhtaz.org or call 480-837-9661.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.

Tags: ·
Newsletter

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie