Gallery Andrea presents a June show featuring artists, fashion

Artist Ricky Schembri likes to incorporate animals in his works such as cows. (Submitted photo)

Gallery Andrea, 7019 E. Main St., in Scottsdale, will feature artwork by Ricky Schembri and plus a fashion show this month.

Mr. Schembri, who won many awards and prizes in Australia and America, had his first solo exhibition at the Artery in Warrnambool Australia in 2017 and a group exhibition in New York in 2019, according to a press release.

He loves painting landscapes in the medium of pastel and the effect it creates, the release said, adding that he also loves to incorporate animals in his works such as cows.

Also, featured will be Summer florals by impressionist artist Andrea de Kerpely-Zak, a Hungarian born artist who enjoys painting in a loose impressionistic style, according to the release.

Her flowers are described as a symbol of “Freedom,” which is why she does not enclose them in vases. Her work is published with Georgia O’Keeffe and has been commissioned for the likes of Pope John Paul II.

Fashion by Andrea Zakrzewski (andreazfloralfashion.com) will be featured as well, noted the release, inviting people to see the fashion line Artsyandreaz Floral Fashion custom made for summer including dresses, skirts, scarves and leggings.

