International Sportsmen’s Expo features new partnership, RV Pavilion

International Sportsmen’s Expositions and GS Media & Events have partnered for a multi-year agreement to expand the Arizona International Sportsmen’s Boat & RV Expo at WestWorld of Scottsdale.

“With the convergence of the outdoor sports, recreation and camping markets, and the versatility of today’s recreational vehicles, we were looking for an opportunity to expand the RV portion of the show. There is no better partner than GS Media & Events. Our three-year joint sponsorship agreement will bring consumers the newest and best in outdoor and recreational vehicles at our WestWorld expo,” International Sportsmen’s Expositions CEO/President Brian Layng said in a prepared statement.

The event will be held March 21-24, according to a press release, noting the scheduled event as the first time that the two entities will co-produce the 18-year-old expo. ISE will focus on the outdoor and boat exhibits and activities, while GS Events will manage the RV portion, featuring:

The new 200,000-square-foot pavilion filled with the latest RV brands and models from major manufacturers and top RV dealers;

On-site RV and camping packages for event patrons staying on the WestWorld grounds;

RV seminars and clinics to educate prospective, new and experienced RV owners;

Factory experts from RV manufacturers explaining new models and features, answering questions;

Test-drive course allowing attendees to try out the latest RVs;

Special show pricing for Good Sam Club members.

“The Arizona International Sportsmen’s Boat & RV Expo is the state’s largest outdoor show. We are excited to partner with the ISE team to significantly expand and enhance the RV exhibits and RV experiences at this marquee event,” said GS Media & Events President of Consumer Shows Vilma Fraguada in a prepared statement.

Contact Edna Katz of GS Media & Events at Edna.Katz@GoodSam.com or 847-229-6746 for more information.

