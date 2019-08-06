MainSpring Capital & Palmer Development finish Phase I of The Block

Phase I of The Block at Pima Center, Scottsdale’s newest retail center, is complete. (Submitted photo)

MainSpring Capital Group & Palmer Development of Scottsdale recently completed construction of Phase I of The Block at Pima Center.

Located on Via De Ventura and the 101, the first phase is 100% pre-leased and includes 14,000 square feet of shop space and three free-standing pads in various stages of development by nationally-recognized users including Texas Roadhouse and White Castle, according to a press release.

“We are excited for our first tenants to open their doors to an eagerly awaiting public,” said Vanessa Rodriguez, Palmer Development leasing and development director, in a prepared statement.

“A variety of retailers and restaurants will open throughout August and September, bringing services and products from local businesses and national leaders. Interest in The Block has been incredible and we are lining up more tenants for Phase Two, which will be started this fall.”

The Block was recognized nationally as the selected location for White Castle’s first restaurant in the western region of the country with the restaurant opening at The Block in mid-September.

Construction of the Texas Roadhouse restaurant begins in early September with plans for opening by year-end. Plus, Hilton Hotel brands Tru and Home 2 Suites will open in October.

Shop space tenants will open during August and September, the release said, noting Starbucks will open Aug. 1, followed by Jersey Mikes in mid-August. September 1 welcomes Happy Feet Nail Spa and Weight Loss 3010. Brunch Café is slated to open later this fall along with Rusty Taco.

Mainspring Capital Group & Palmer Development are also negotiating leases with additional tenants to be announced, the release added.

“When fully built out, The Block at Pima Center will contain upwards of 60,000 square feet of restaurant and service retail space. The 65-foot monument sign has excellent visibility to the 200,000+ cars per day along the 101 freeway. The Block will provide much needed services and amenities for the 70,000 employees in the immediate trade area,” Ms. Rodriguez said.

