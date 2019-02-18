NAWBO Phoenix to present top women business owner as panelists

During Women’s History Month, the Phoenix Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners will present a panel discussion with several of the Valley’s top women business owners.

The monthly business program will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, at the Gainey Ranch Golf Club, 7600 E. Gainey Club Dr., Scottsdale.

According to a press release, Rosaria Cain, of Knoodle advertising, and Ginger Clayton, of Elontec office furniture, who are members of NAWBO’s Circle, will participate on the panel.

The Circle is a national program designed for NAWBO Premier members who own businesses that exceed $1 million in annual revenue.

The panel will be moderated by NAWBO Program Director Becky Spohn, who is the owner of Confidence Concepts, LLC, the release noted.

“We take great pride in informing and educating our business owners with top industry experts,” says 2018-19 NAWBO Phoenix President Ronit Urman, in a prepared statement.

Accomplished business leaders will share information about how they succeeded in their businesses at the monthly program that includes a panel presentation, lunch, program discussion, and time for networking, the release said.

Go to: nawbophx.org for tickets and more information.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.