Nussbaum: Scottsdale Drinkwater Community Leadership Award offered to ‘Mr. Baseball’

When asked about one of his proudest accomplishments, Charlie responded the work he did to ensure passage of the bond issue in 1988-1989 to rebuild Scottsdale Stadium.
Mr. Smith reported that it was an uphill battle that took him almost full-time to promote by going from group to group, but in the end, it succeeded.
Mr. Smith also spearheaded the contract between the city and the San Francisco Giants that makes Spring Training a Scottsdale happening. Herb Drinkwater is often referred to as Mr. Scottsdale. Mr. Smith certainly has earned the moniker, Mr. Baseball.
When asked about his greatest disappointment, Mr. Smith responded that he was involved when the north part of town was annexed into Scottsdale but never dreamed it would cause such divisiveness.
Charlie describes Herb Drinkwater as a close friend who genuinely loved everyone.
“Even if Drinkwater disagreed with you, he wanted to be your friend.” He went on to say, “Herb could be wrong but would listen to you and could be convinced to change his mind.”
Mr. Smith also served as Drinkwater’s mayoral campaign manager.
Among many charitable efforts, Mr. Smith mentioned his fondness for his efforts as president of the Foundation for Blind Children.
Mr. Smith was inducted into of Scottsdale History Hall of Fame in 2003. And, before his work in Scottsdale, Mr. Smith served as a Nike Missile man in the U.S. Army and was recognized as Soldier of the Year. He was a member of the Honor Cordon for President John F. Kennedy’s inauguration in 1961.
Charlie now spends time with his many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mr. Smith will be honored with the Drinkwater Community Leadership Award, sponsored by Sacks Tierney, P.A. at the Scottsdale Leadership 18th Annual Spirit of Community Leadership Awards Luncheon Dec. 15 at The Phoenician, 6000 E. Camelback Road. Go to ScottsdaleLeadership.org.
Editor’s note: Ms. Nussbaum is an alumni of Scottsdale Leadership 1990, and Recipient of the Hodges Award 2012. He is also a shareholder at Sacks Tierney P.A.