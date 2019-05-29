Optima Sonoran Village announces opening of its final tower

Optima Sonoran Village has opened its fifth and final tower on the southeast corner of 68th Street and Camelback Road.

According to a press release, the final phase of Optima Sonoran Village features 176 residences across seven stories including one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with rents starting in the $1,700s. Floor plans range from approximately 776 to 2,089 square feet.

The release noted that the third and final phase is leasing and beginning initial move-ins. New residents have the option to tour four new model homes and select from 26 new floor plans at Optima Sonoran Village, which offers high-rise urban living.

The final tower has a rooftop Skydeck, exclusive to residents of that tower, with an outdoor kitchen, firepits, spa, sundeck and views of Camelback Mountain.

“No other project in Downtown Scottsdale compares to the amenities package that we have at Optima Sonoran Village. Our elevated finishes were selected specifically to be at the same level as our condominium projects,” said David Hovey Jr., AIA, president of Optima, in a prepared statement.

“Also, what sets us apart from other developments is the amount of exterior living space. I don’t know of any other development that offers this amount of exterior usable space. It is like having another room in your home.”

The 19,000 square foot Residents’ Club features amenities from a state-of-the-art fitness center to massage rooms and hydrotherapy, the release described, adding that there are two outdoor resort pools and spas with fire pits.

Additional amenities include putting greens, a community pet park and garage parking.

“Principal Real Estate Investors is excited to have partnered with Optima on the development of Optima Sonoran Village’s third and final phase,” said Kevin Anderegg, managing director of Principal Real Estate Investors, in a prepared statement.

“This development captures the increasing demand for urban living while offering the Scottsdale market something it can’t find in the average apartment community. We look forward to its continued success.”

Before opening, Optima Sonoran Village has already leased 30 percent of available homes in the final tower, the release said.

Optima has designed, developed and built architecturally significant communities in Phoenix, Scottsdale and the Chicago metropolitan area for more than 40 years, the release said of the luxury high-rises.

