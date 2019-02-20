Platinum Living Realty adds 30 new agents since new firm launched

Platinum Living Realty has announced that 30 new real estate agents have joined the firm since launching six months ago.

According to a press release, Platinum Living Realty — an independent luxury real estate brokerage with four offices across Arizona — now has more than 100 real estate agents helping home buyers and sellers navigate Arizona’s real estate market.

Jay and Michelle Macklin, the co-owners of Platinum Living Realty, began their careers in real estate in 2003 and opened their first brokerage in 2010, the release noted. In July 2018, they decided to take their growing brokerage firm independent and separated from the national brand they had worked for many years.

“Michelle and I founded Platinum Living Realty as an alternative to the classic real estate model,” said Jay Macklin, co-owner of Platinum Living Realty, in a prepared statement.

“As an independent brokerage, we are able to offer our agents a plethora of new opportunities as well as an enhanced level of support to help them achieve their greatest possible levels of success.”

In addition to marketing tools, the company provides agents with career coaching, new leads and client generating opportunities, the release noted.

“What we offer at Platinum Living Realty is a way for our agents to grow a predictive and sustainable business rather than being reactive or focusing on mundane tasks that won’t help close a sale,” he added.

“Our unique approach to quality marketing and building leads is ushering in a new and more efficient way to do business as a real estate agent.”

