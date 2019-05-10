Ross Peterson joins Colliers International as vice president

Ross Peterson, corporate solutions and tenant representation specialist, has been named vice president at Colliers International in Arizona.

Mr. Peterson brings more than a decade of experience representing office tenants in lease transactions, according to a press release.

“Ross understands this market inside and out,” Bob Mulhern, senior managing director of Colliers International in Arizona, said in a prepared statement.

“He is a Phoenix native and began his career as a research analyst for one of the industry’s leading firms. Years of leasing experience added to that foundation makes Ross an incredible resource for his clients. We are excited to have him on the Colliers team.”

Mr. Peterson’s real estate career began as a research analyst at Grubb & Ellis BRE/Cassidy Turley in 2008 before transitioning in to a production role several months later, according to the release, adding that he later went to CBRE where he led business development initiatives “resulting in some of Phoenix’s most significant office leases of the time.”

His extensive experience in corporate real estate, includes having conducted transactions across the U.S. and arranging international business dealings, the release stated.

“My goal is to provide the highest level of service to my clients,” Mr. Peterson said in a prepared statement.

“My desire to align with a company that supports the growth of its individual team members and promotes entrepreneurial spirit brought me straight to Colliers. The leadership here in Phoenix and opportunities afforded to me by this company made the decision quite clear.”

Mr. Peterson received a bachelor of science degree in supply chain management from the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University.

He is a member of NAIOP commercial real estate development association and Urban Land Institute, the release added.

