Scottsdale Independent: One size does not fit all

As we traverse through the quickly-evolving 21st Century news landscape, the staff at Independent Newsmedia has come across some simple truths when it comes to our Scottsdale readership.

Melissa Rosequist

The Scottsdale Independent has been around for 20 years in one form or another, ranging from a printed weekly paper to an online digital-daily model. And without the interest and loyalty of you, our readers, we would not be so inclined to be chasing after the right model that best serves our community.

Just as Scottsdale’s 230,000 residents are all unique, the Scottsdale Independent staff has found that one option doesn’t fit all when it comes to what readers want.

Some want to hold the old school, freshly printed newspaper while sitting on their patio soaking up the afternoon sun — ink-stained fingers and all — while others prefer to catch up on the newest information via their cell phone waiting in line for a hot cup of coffee on their way to work.

We have two offerings for readers: a printed monthly newspaper mailed to homes in the northern region of the city ; and a digital newsletter emailed Monday-Friday comprised of the top news of the day.

Both options have value, while being vastly different. One thing is for sure: What’s important to you is what we aim to bring you.

Our news stories include coverage of the local school board, City Council, business news, highlights of the accomplishments of your neighbors, crime and police and the entertainment offerings in Scottsdale.

As the news landscape continues to evolve from year to year, and technology advances, we are sticking to one core value: local journalism matters.

The Scottsdale Independent has not grown solely from the work of its journalists; we owe our success to our readers who have continued coming back for two decades.

Lastly, I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention what I find to be most special about the community we serve: the open dialogue.

Something interesting can always be found in the opinions section of our website and newspaper. Residents are speaking to each other, to their elected officials and to the community at large through a platform we’ve provided for them. The opinions section offers a glimpse of reality in to the lives of those who call Scottsdale home.

I encourage all of our readers to seek out our stories and local guest commentaries; what you might find in the printed newspaper is only a sliver of what we publish online. And, for our online readers, I encourage you to share the editorial that strikes a cord with your friends, family and neighbors.

Our Facebook page, simply titled Scottsdale Independent, is a repository for all of our news in addition to the regular website.

In the coming months, we anticipate a change to our website but everything will always remain available for free and easily accessible.

Find us at ScottsdaleIndependent.com or Facebook.com/ScottsdaleIndependent. To email us your thoughts, opinions, photos or news items email ScottsdaleNews@newszap.com.

Northeast Valley News Editor Melissa Rosequist can be e-mailed at mrosequist@newszap.com or can be followed on Twitter at twitter.com/mrosequist_.