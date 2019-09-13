Scottsdale Leadership adds community leader Dana Close to staff

Dana Close is named program and events manager for Scottsdale Leadership File photo

Scottsdale Leadership announces that long-time community leader Dana Close is the organization’s new program and events manager.

Ms. Close, who begins her role on Sept. 17, joins the organization after nearly a decade of community advocacy and outreach on behalf of south Scottsdale, Coronado High School and downtown Scottsdale, according to a press release.

“I’m thrilled to join Scottsdale Leadership and to deepen my commitment and knowledge of our community. I’ve long admired the program and have enjoyed working alongside many alumni over the years,” said Ms. Close in a prepared statement.

One of the founders and organizers of the annual Scottsdale Home Tour, showcasing unique mid-century modern homes in the southern neighborhoods of Scottsdale, Ms. Close serves as a co-chair of For the Best of Scottsdale, the PAC supporting the City of Scottsdale’s upcoming Bond election.

“We are delighted to welcome Dana to Scottsdale Leadership. Between her extensive community-building experience and excellent network, she will be just the right fit for Scottsdale Leadership’s core program and our various community and alumni events,” said Andi Robertson, president of the Scottsdale Leadership Board of Directors, in a prepared statement.

“Scottsdale Leadership remains a strong and healthy organization and we were pleased to welcome 42 members of Class 34 last week. They represent the best of Scottsdale Leadership, and we’re delighted to kick off our program this year with the leadership of hundreds of volunteers and the considerable expertise of Dana.”

The organization has announced its search for a permanent executive director. Melinda Gulick, who has served as interim executive director for six months, will continue with the organization through the search and hiring of a new executive director, the release added.

