SGA’s ‘Summer Spectacular’ ArtWalk returns to arts district, July 11

The Scottsdale Gallery Association announces the return of the Summer Spectacular Scottsdale ArtWalk to the Scottsdale Arts District.

Taking place along Main Street from Scottsdale Road to Goldwater Boulevard and north of Indian School on Marshall Way to 5th Avenue, art enthusiasts are invited to a virtual vacation to the tropics 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, according to a press release.

In addition to enjoying cool, refreshing drinks and ice-cold treats from Ice Cream Sociables including custom ice cream bowls and iced espressos, to coincide with the tropical-travel theme, participating galleries will display exhibits and artworks by national and international artists, lending itself to the “vacation vibe” of this art walk, the release said.

“We are pleased to give our art enthusiasts a ‘cool’ and unique way to experience our weekly ArtWalk during the summer,” says French Thompson, president of the Scottsdale Gallery Association, in a prepared statement.

“With an ice-cold sip or treat — and a little imagination — we hope to inspire guests to feel as though they’re on a little vacation getaway during our Summer Spectacular.”

Participating galleries will also feature cooling libations and treats within their studios, with live music and other entertainment on the street, including a steel drum band playing the sounds of the tropics, the release added.

More than 39 Old Town Scottsdale galleries are represented in the Scottsdale Gallery Association as members and participate in the SGA’s weekly art walks and special events.

Galleries represent various art mediums including paintings from traditional landscape and portrait to contemporary works, sculptures, photography and one-of-a-kind jewelry, according to the release.

Visit: scottsdalegalleries.com.

