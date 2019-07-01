Shaun Kelly joins Platinum Living Realty’s DC Ranch branch in Scottsdale

Shaun Kelly joins Scottsdale’s Platinum Living Realty. (Submitted photo)

Platinum Living Realty recently announced that Shaun Kelly has joined the brokerage based out of its DC Ranch office in Scottsdale.

Mr. Kelly will have access to the brokerage’s tools and coaching to further assist his clients in achieving their real estate goals, according to a press release on the independent luxury real estate brokerage with four Arizona offices.

“We are pleased to welcome Shaun to Platinum Living Realty,” said Jay Macklin, co-owner of Platinum Living Realty, in a prepared statement.

“Shaun’s straight-forward and no-nonsense attitude will be a huge asset as he helps people navigate Arizona’s real estate market.”

“Being a Realtor is not just about the sale or purchase of the house, as my goal is always ensuring that my clients are happy about the entire process and the end result,” said Shaun Kelly in a prepared statement.

“Joining Platinum Living Realty will only accentuate my ability to solidify my client relationships and help them achieve their goals.”

Platinum Living Realty takes a different approach than traditional real estate brokerages by providing agents with a customized package of more than 20 marketing tools to help effectively target and grow their businesses; consistent and individualized coaching to work through challenges and problems that arise; opportunities for generating new leads and clients; plus other tools and policies for the agent’s success.

Platinum Living Realty has more than 110 real estate agents helping home buyers and sellers navigate Arizona’s real estate market, the release noted.

