Solugenix marks 50 years navigating businesses’ technological advances

Solugenix may be considered a small, rather unknown company, but the 50-year-old business is responsible for some of the biggest technological advancements used daily.

From using GPS navigation systems to easing ordering at a restaurant’s drive-thru, Scottsdale-based Solugenix has a hand in developing the behind-the-scenes technology for every day functions embedded in daily lives.

Solugenix President and CEO Shashi Jasthi says he experiences an “incredible amount of pride, excitement, humility” when he reflects on the company’s contributions to millions of lives during its 50-year anniversary.

He speaks fondly about the company’s innovations including the navigation technology enabling GPS maps and software that “we can’t even imagine a day without.”

Mr. Jasthi credits Solugenix’s dedicated employees that have worked for the company during the past five decades.

“We love what we do here. This is an organization that we look up to,” says Mr. Jasthi, who resides in Scottsdale with his wife and two children.

Solugenix has made its mark as an information technology services partner since 1969. The company — 500 employees worldwide and 340 employees in the U.S. — is 100 percent employee-owned, without external investors, Mr. Jasthi said.

In addition to the loyal employees, he credits the organization’s success to the founder, Russell Shields; and the CEO before him, Fidelis Umeh, who told him “Shashi, don’t screw this up,” as the company was officially handed over to him in 2004.

“I was excited about taking over. Our only focus is the client and our employees,” says the native of India, whose educational and career endeavors led him to the U.S.

He grew up in Chicago and eventually moved to Arizona for the “business that brought me here and of course the weather.”

“The foundation laid down by my predecessors, the kinds of choices they created it’s in our DNA,” Mr. Jasthi said of preparing the next generation of like-minded leaders to take over the business. “We have a culture of always looking at the longterm.”

According to a press release, Solugenix, which has offices in Brea, California, and Hyderabad, India, in addition to Scottsdale, provides technology innovation to improve business processes with IT, financial operations, customer service, product support, field service management, compliance management, supply chain management and more.

Mr. Jasthi describes Solugenix as a “fiercely independent company” that maintains simplicity and values its client relationships and client success.

The company often rejects offers from venture capital and private equity firms, even refusing some business if it is not in the client’s best interest, according to the press release.

“By design, our claim to fame is that we make our clients sleep better, grow faster and be more profitable without drawing too much attention to ourselves,” Mr. Jasthi explains.

“By maintaining our small company outlook, we can attract and retain the right kind of people for the long term. This enables us to experiment with emerging technologies, incubate consequential new companies and then spin them off with remarkable regularity.”

He notes the size and amount of companies Solugenix has “spun off over the years,” as significant.

Examples of Solugenix’s technological enhancements include CBSI, which pioneered the first billing system created for the emerging cell phone industry technology developed by Solugenix.

And, the remote ordering center technology Solugenix developed for the restaurant industry connects thousands of drive-thrus across the country to a central call center instead of a restaurant employee taking the drive-thru orders; someone in the call center takes the order and types it in the system, instantly sending the order to the kitchen in the correct store.

The world’s largest quick-service restaurant company bought this business unit from Solugenix, and several other large quick-service restaurant companies use the technology.

Also, Navteq was among the biggest successes for Solugenix that conceived, developed, tested and deployed all of the components that make GPS navigation possible such as road maps, routing, map display, traffic data integration with more than 80 percent of all GPS systems and web-based services using maps, routes and traffic data from Navteq’s derivative companies.

Solugenix even developed technology that changed the way large health care systems manage inventory as hospitals within certain health care systems replaced a manual process with tablets and cloud storage to manage its inventory.

“Wherever there’s a high-risk, high-value business process, we know that we can change the business model and the value our clients get out of the process,” Mr. Jasthi adds.

Visit: solugenix.com for more information.

Independent Newsmedia News Services Specialist Delarita Ford can be reached by e-mail at dford@newszap.com.