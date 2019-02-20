The ‘Cat Pack’ set its Annual Evening to Paws Gala, March 2

The “Cat Pack” returns for an Evening to Paws gala, benefiting the state’s oldest and largest no-kill shelter, Arizona Animal Welfare League.

Evening to Paws will be held March 2 at Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia, 4949 E. Lincoln Dr., Scottsdale, beginning at 6 p.m., according to a press release.

Guests are invited to sip martinis while perusing hundreds of silent auction items. Arizona’s Premiere Swing Orchestra and Upper East Side Big Band will provide music. The dinner will be followed by a live auction and dancing, the release said.

Evening to Paws honors an individual or group of people “who have made an impactful contribution to animal welfare in Arizona.” This year’s honorees, known as the “Cat Pack,” inspired the gala’s theme, the release noted.

Members of the “Cat Pack” include Allison Goodman, marketing director for Scottsdale Quarter, who helps host monthly kitten pop-up adoption shops and kitten yoga events to promote awareness during kitten season; many of AAWL’s foster volunteers caring for thousands of kittens every year who are too young to be adopted; and, volunteers spearheading kitten “pop up adoption shops,” helping find homes for countless homeless animals.

“Evening to Paws brings together the community’s most dedicated animal lovers,” said Judith Gardner, president and CEO of AAWL, in a prepared statement. “This year’s theme and honorees, The Cat Pack, really emphasize that need for a village of caring individuals to be successful in our statewide mission.”

Attendees can enter a raffle for a chance to win a five-day, four-night trip to Vegas that includes two tickets to a premiere Las Vegas show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; couple’s dinners at two of Las Vegas’ top restaurants; and $1,000 for gambling, spa packages, and more.

“We are proud of our 20-year partnership with AAWL and look forward to continuing to work together to benefit pets and people across the Valley,” said Deborah Turcott, acting president of PetSmart Charities, in a prepared statement.

“This event promises to be an evening of fun, unforgettable entertainment, and most importantly, a vehicle to drive our shared mission to find homes for homeless pets in our community.”

Go to: eveningtopaws.org for more information.

