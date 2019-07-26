Title Alliance Platinum Agency helps Platinum Living Realty reach goal

Title Alliance Platinum Agency and Platinum Living Realty water donation drop off. (Submitted photo)

Title Alliance Platinum Agency has assisted Platinum Living Realty with achieving its donations goal set for a bottled water drive.

Platinum Living Realty recently initiated a water drive to collect bottled water for homeless and at-risk families, like seniors and the disabled to help the most vulnerable in the community survive extreme temperatures, according to a press release.

The local independent real estate agency, the company’s title and escrow partners, Title Alliance Platinum Agency, a Title Alliance affiliate, joined efforts and donated 100 cases of water for Phoenix Rescue Mission’s Code Red Project.

This donation has helped Platinum Living Realty surpass its initial goal of collecting at least 100 cases of water.

Platinum Living Realty will continue collecting water until Aug. 2, and members of the public are welcome to drop off donations at its Waterfront office by Olive and Ivy near Old Town Scottsdale, the release noted.

