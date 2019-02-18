W Scottsdale to host annual Spring Training Charity Poker Classic

Celebrities and athletes will be among attendees competing for a $10,000 seat to the “World Series of Poker.”

According to a press release, W Scottsdale and Steve LeVine Entertainment and Public Relations announce the return of th annual Spring Training Poker Classic on Saturday, Feb. 23.

The grand prize winner will receive a $10,000 seat to the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas. Registration begins at 6:30 p.m. with the tournament beginning at 7 p.m. on the WET Deck at W Scottsdale. Guests must be 21 years or older to attend.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a “friendly” game of poker in support of Diamond Dreams and the Mike Coolbaugh Memorial Fund, which was formed in memory of its namesake who died unexpectedly in 2007, according to the release.

“Through this event, friends and family of Coolbaugh will gather to honor his passion for life and celebrate his commitment to helping others and living each day to the fullest,” as stated in the release.

Past participants in the Poker Classic event include Brad Lidge, Clayton Kershaw, Josh Donaldson, Matt Albers and Will Vennable, noted the release.

Guests who want to participate in the poker tournament can register for a pre-event buy-in, the release said, adding that walk-up buy-ins will be available on the day of the event.

Tickets: WScottsdaleTickets.com.

For VIP table reservations, call 602-405-0099 or contact VIP@spellboundeg.com.

