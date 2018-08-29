2 Mexican artists collaborate for Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art exhibition

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art is presenting “Double Agents: Carla Fernández and Pedro Reyes,” a two-part exhibition that envisions an alternative future through distinct artistic practices. It is Oct. 27-Feb. 3, 2019, at 7374 E. Second St. in Scottsdale.

The exhibition features recent works by two of Mexico’s most prominent artists who happen to be partners in life. For the first time, the couple collaborates artistically in the form of protest posters, accompanied by individual works of sculpture, video, fashion and photography, according to a release.

Through their varied mediums, both Ms. Fernández and Mr. Reyes encourage individual agency, believing we all hold the ability to create change in our social, political and personal spheres, according to the release.

“SMoCA is thrilled to host two leading contemporary artists for a collaboration that activates the galleries, invites audience engagement and promotes discussion around current issues,” SMoCA Acting Director Jennifer McCabe said in the release.

Mr. Reyes has garnered international attention for large-scale projects that address current social and political issues. Through a diverse practice using sculpture, performance, video and activism, Mr. Reyes explores the power of individual and collective organization to incite change through communication, creativity, happiness and humor, according to the release.

As part of the exhibition, one of Mr. Reyes’ recent works will have its western U.S. premiere: It is “Disarm (Mechanized)” (2013), a series of eight instruments built using remnants of weapons collected and destroyed by the Mexican army.

It is presented with “Amendment to the Amendment” (2014), a project that invites participants to engage in the radical task of rewriting the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Originally exhibited as a workshop in Tampa, Florida, following the killing of Trayvon Martin, the second iteration takes place at SMoCA and is accompanied by a customized app that allows gallery visitors to engage in their own rewriting of the amendment, according to the release.

Ms. Fernández works at the forefront of ethical fashion, having developed a design pedagogy that teams with indigenous communities throughout Mexico to keep traditions from extinction and to give artisans a way to make a living from their art, according to the release.

The exhibition premieres clothing from the Carla Fernández Spring-Summer Collection 2019, inspired by the garments of agricultural workers in Mexico mixed with the factory uniforms from Bauhaus.

The new line features imaginative takes on denim and geometric patterns. The clothing is accompanied by sculptures made of dried flowers and seeds by floral designers Alberto Arango and Ramiro Guerrero of Flores Cosmos, according to the release.

Another collaboration features a series of commissioned photographs by renowned artist Maruch Sántiz Gómez, produced in her hometown of San Juan Chamula in Chiapas, Mexico, an autonomous township with a predominantly indigenous population. A number of videos are on display to convey the distinct handmade processes of the clothing line that claims, “The future is handmade.”

In conjunction with this exhibition, the Shop@SMoCA features a curated selection of clothing and accessories by Ms. Fernández.

For more information, go to SMoCA.org, call 480-874-4666 or email SMoCA@ScottsdaleArts.org.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.