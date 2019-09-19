2019 Slider Throwdown returns to Kierland Commons Nov. 17

The family-friendly 2019 Slider Throwdown returns to the Valley from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 at Kierland Commons, 15205 N. Kierland Boulevard.

Attendees vote for their favorite slider to win the “People’s Choice” Award. Submitted photo

Attendees can sample some of the “most delicious” sliders while helping the Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation’s efforts to support local foster children in need, according to a press release.

“Our mission is to help foster children navigate the difficult and often unchartered waters of foster care by providing them with valuable resources as well as opportunities to participate in childhood activities that promote confidence and independence so they can grow into responsible, happy adults,” Kris Jacober, executive director of the AFFCF, in a prepared statement.

“With popular events like the Slider Throwdown we are thrilled and grateful to see the public aid in our mission to build up our community’s youth.”

Throughout the event, local food truck vendors will compete for the title of “Best Slider.” Slider experts will judge creative slider entries from participants including Drive Wood Fired Grill, Aioli Burger, Buzz N Bee, Two Fat Guys Grilled Cheese, Food Diva and Petrini’s on the Go.

Attendees can also vote for their favorite slider to be honored with the “People’s Choice” Award, the release said.

Admission is $35 and includes samples of all sliders plus three drink tickets for redemption of non-alcoholic drinks. A silent auction will happen during the event, with lots of packages to be won, and live music by Lane Change will be onsite, according to the release.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation, which is dedicated to giving foster children the opportunity for “normal” childhoods and prepare them for successful adulthoods through programming and scholarships, the release noted.

The AFFCF needs the community’s help to continue this work for the more than 13,000 children in state foster care, the release said, encouraging people to purchase tickets to the event.

The AFFCF has made 50,589 awards totaling nearly $10.6 million to children in foster care in Arizona, to date. Funds go towards assistance in school, music or dance lessons, or sports equipment to ensure each child in foster care in Arizona experiences the “kind of childhood every child deserves,” the release added.

Go to: affcf.org.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.