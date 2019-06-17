AAWL, Scottsdale Quarter’s Kitten Yoga with adoptions returns

Kitten yoga and a pop-up adoption shop is in a vacant suite at Scottsdale Quarter, 15059 N. Scottsdale Road. (Submitted photo)

Arizona Animal Welfare League and Scottsdale Quarter’s Kitten Yoga and Pop-Up Adoption Shop series returns for the summer.

Kitty-tree poses and downward facing feline with kittens scurrying between feet or sitting on shoulders at a one-hour yoga class is among the sights for the event that benefits the state’s oldest and largest no-kill shelter, according to a press release.

Happening 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Saturdays, June 22, July 27, Aug. 24, the kitten yoga and the pop-up adoption shop takes place in a vacant suite next to the Urban Outfitters at Scottsdale Quarter, 15059 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale.

Following each yoga class, AAWL will host a free pop-up adoption shop where yogis can adopt four-legged yoga partners before the adoption event opens to the public 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The yoga class cost is $20 per person and $25 at doors. Children 14 and older are welcome and must be accompanied by an adult. Attendees must bring a yoga mat.

AAWL rescues, rehomes and rehabilitates more than 4,000 animals every year, with which 1,200 are kittens, the release noted.

To register: https://aawl.org/events/kitten-yoga-4.

