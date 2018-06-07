Agatha Christie crime novel comes to Scottsdale stage

Malcolm Todd Sloan, left, Dan Ashlock and Lynn Golden will perform in “A Murder is Announced” beginning next week in a Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre production of the Agatha Christie mystery. (Photo/Renee Ashlock)

Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre will open Agatha Christie’s “A Murder is Announced” 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 15, at its new location in Scottsdale Fashion Square, 7014 E. Camelback Road.

The play was adapted and written by British playwright Leslie Darbon and will be directed by John Rowe, who has more than 25 years theater experience with both Stagebrush Theatre and Scottsdale Community Players.

The play follows the story line of amateur consulting detective, Miss Marple, when an announcement in a local paper states the time and place of a murder to occur. Miss Marple is on hand to solve the mystery that involves mixed motives, concealed identities and a variety of twists and turns, according to a release.

Agatha Christie’s “A Murder is Announced” performances will run through Sunday, July 29, with shows every Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. For tickets: desertstages.org or 480-483-1664.

