‘Aladdin Jr.’ opens Friday in Scottsdale

Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre will open Disney’s “Aladdin Jr.” 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 18, at its new location in Scottsdale Fashion Square.
“Aladdin Jr.” is based on the movie “Aladdin” and will be performed by Valley actors ages 3-19.
The theater company’s youth production features four rotating casts that showcase different actors in lead roles, allowing more actors the chance to shine on stage.
“DST believes all children deserve a chance to star in a show, while also having the chance to perform in various roles allowing them to learn, grow and expand as actors,” according to a release.
DST’s youth actors learn and perform all aspects of a production from acting, dancing, singing, technical work, assisting in choreography and, in some cases, assisting in directing, the release stated.
This production of “Aladdin Jr.” is directed by DST veteran Lisa Barton Figueroa, who began her DST career as a child actor.
“Aladdin Jr.” performances will run from Friday, May 18, through Sunday, June 17, with shows every Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. at the Desert Stages Theatre, 7014 E. Camelback Road. To purchase tickets, visit desertstages.org or call the box office at 480-483-1664.
