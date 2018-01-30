Annual Fritz Scholder exhibition returns to Larsen Gallery

Larsen Gallery has announced its annual Fritz Scholder exhibition opening Feb. 11 in Old Town Scottsdale.
The local art gallery regularly buys and sells work by Mr. Scholder, in addition to its annual exhibitions, and maintains a large inventory of his original works, sculptures and graphics, according to a press release.
Larsen Gallery sells more of Mr. Scholder’s work than any other gallery in the country, the press release stated.
“We are excited to again be presenting a diverse selection of inventory from the early 1970s to some of his last works done before his death,” the press release stated.
Mr. Scholder’s work have celebrated his 80th birthday in 2017, and many museums and galleries, including the Larsen Gallery, hosted exhibitions and events surrounding his work and life.
This 2018 Fritz Scholder exhibition will celebrate the artist’s legacy with over 30 works on display at the Scottsdale gallery, 3705 N. Bishop Lane. Numerous books and catalogs with published work by Mr. Scholder will also be on sale,, the press release stated.
In recent months the Larsen Gallery has sold eight major works by Mr. Scholder, with several selling in the $100,000 range, the press release stated.
For more information visit www.larsengallery.com.
