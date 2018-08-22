Appaloosa Library to host historic Scottsdale photos exhibit

The photo exhibit Historic Scottsdale: Live, Work and Play in the Early 20th Century is offering a look back in time and is opening Tuesday, Sept. 4, at the Gallery at Appaloosa Library, 7377 E. Silverstone Drive.

This exhibition features dozens of historic photographs in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the opening of the Bennie Gonzales-designed Scottsdale City Hall and Civic Center Library in October 1968, according to a press release.

Scottsdale Public Art is hosting this exhibition in conjunction with the city’s other Scottsdale Celebrate ‘68 events in October.

“It’s a perfect time to reflect on the history of every corner of Scottsdale and the men and women who comprise our history,” Joan Fudala, a community historian who wrote the text for the exhibition, said in a prepared statement.

“A stroll along the wall of photos at Appaloosa can’t help but instill a pride of place, and perhaps make a connection to something in your past, too, no matter where you came from or what era you consider your own.”

The exhibition is designed to help modern residents imagine what life was like in Scottsdale 50 to 100 years ago, a release states.

Through these photographs, visitors will peer through windows into the past, observing the pioneers of Scottsdale and how they lived their lives, from farming and ranching to recreation and the beginnings of tourism and health care.

Wendy Raisnen, curator of collections and exhibitions for Scottsdale Public Art, hand-picked this collection of images. She chose them from among the thousands of digitized photos in the Scottsdale Heritage Connection, a partnership of community organizations that celebrate Scottsdale history.

The photographs depict ordinary folks shopping at the general store, building canals, hunting and riding in early automobiles. Children attended classes at the Little Red School House and eventually Scottsdale High School. They swam in the canals — when it was still allowed — and played marbles on dirt roads.

“They visually provide a backstory on the places and faces of our community,” Ms. Fudala, who is on the advisory board of the Scottsdale Historical Society and the Board of Trustees for Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West, said.

“We’re so fortunate that over the past 50 years the Scottsdale Historical Society and the Scottsdale Public Library have been preserving these precious reminders of where we’ve been so that we can better understand Scottsdale today.”

Historic Scottsdale: Live, Work and Play in the Early 20th Century will remain on display through Wednesday, Oct. 31. Library hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Saturday and 1–5 p.m. on Sundays.

