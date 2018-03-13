Applications for Scottsdale’s arts grant program due May 23

Scottsdale Arts is accepting applications for its Community Arts Grant Program that provides funding to local nonprofit arts and cultural organizations.
The city of Scottsdale funded grants are for projects that serve the Scottsdale community, according to a press release.
Applicants may submit grant requests for activities that will take place between July 1, and June 30, 2019. The deadline is at 11:59 p.m., Wednesday, May 23.
An all-volunteer committee of arts, community and business leaders will review the applications and make recommendations for funding to the Scottsdale Arts board of trustees. Scottsdale Arts has transitioned its grant application process online to Award Alley.
An information session for grant applicants will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 11,in the Scottsdale Arts conference room, 7373 E. Scottsdale Mall, 2nd Floor.
To attend, RSVP by 3 p.m. Monday, April 9 to Community Arts Grant Administrator Brittany Arnold at 480-874-4610 or BrittanyA@ScottsdaleArts.org.
Additional information and guidelines are available at: www.ScottsdaleArts.org/about/community-arts-grant-program.
