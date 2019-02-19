Arizona Fine Art EXPO artist prepares painting for Oscars

He’s painting daily under the 44,000-square foot tent at the Arizona Fine Art EXPO, but in a few months, Reian Williams could be painting Hollywood’s biggest stars and their families.

That’s because Mr. Williams is the featured artist for the 2019 “Everyone Wins” nominee gift bags at the Oscars Sunday, Feb. 24, according to a press release.

All Academy Award nominees who do not win an Oscar will receive an “Everyone Wins” nominee gift bag. This year, the bags will feature a certificate for a commissioned painting by Mr. Williams worth up to $10,000.

Artists from all over the world submit their work to be accepted into the bags. This is Mr. Williams’s third consecutive year being featured, a feat no other artist, or gift, has ever accomplished.

A self-taught artist, Mr. Williams is described as a master of emotive realism for his ability to capture his subjects’ emotions.

“Art is an emotion,” he said in a prepared statement. “Whether it is from the artist or the viewer, it is meant to convey a message.”

In addition to being included in the gift bags, Mr. Williams will display a large painting in the Gift Room where nominees receive their “Everyone Wins” nominee gift bag.

The painting, “Unify in Strength, Resurrection will Come,” focuses on women’s empowerment. A giclée print will be exhibited at the Oscars Gift Room.

Art enthusiasts can see the original “Unify in Strength, Resurrection will Come” painting at Arizona Fine Art EXPO, where Mr. Williams is painting daily through Sunday, March 24. The oil on canvas painting measures 48 inches wide by 60 inches high and is available for sale.

Arizona Fine Art EXPO is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the festive white tents located at 26540 N. Scottsdale Road, on the southwest corner of Scottsdale and Jomax Roads next to MacDonald’s Ranch.

Mr. Williams has one of 124 patron-friendly studios at the fine art show. Attendees are given the rare chance to meet the artists, see them in action, and learn about their passion, inspiration and techniques.

An Oklahoma resident, Mr. Williams is in the Valley for three months participating in the show for the first time.

While the fine art show features many local and regional artists, some artists have traveled from as far away as Israel, Zimbabwe, Russia, Korea, Mexico, Holland, China, Canada, Peru and throughout the U.S. to participate in the show.

Season passes for the Arizona Fine Art EXPO cost $10. Seniors and military can purchase a season pass for $8 and children 12 and younger are free. Parking is free.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.